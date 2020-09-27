Memphis Grizzlies host voter registration drive

Head coach Taylor Jenkins encouraged everyone to register to vote

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With the Memphis Grizzlies’ unselfish style of play, they can beat opponents in a lot of ways on the court, but they are assisting off the court too.

Saturday, the team held a voter registration event outside FedExForum. Head coach Taylor Jenkins was there to meet with fans and the Shelby County Election Commission helped answer questions.

The Grizzlies also announced today that the FedExForum in downtown Memphis will serve as a secure location to count the unprecedented number of absentee ballots expected for this year's election.