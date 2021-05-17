Memphis Grizzlies increase capacity at FedExForum to about 40% for 2021 postseason

The Grizzlies consulted with the Shelby County Health Department on the increase, up from 20 percent of the total capacity during the 2020-21 regular season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that capacity inside FedExForum will increase to approximately 40 percent to start the 2021 postseason. The Grizzlies consulted with the Shelby County Health Department, as well as the NBA League office, on the increase, up from 20 percent of the total capacity during the 2020-21 regular season. Available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives as well as direction from the NBA League Office.

Tickets for the Grizzlies May 19 Home Game in the NBA Play-In Tournament will be available for purchase beginning on Tuesday, May 18, at 2 p.m. An exclusive presale is available on Tuesday, May 18, at 9 a.m. for MVP Season Ticket Members. There is a limit of four tickets per purchase. Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.

New this season, fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, socially-distanced, six-person suite night. These private, single game suite nights include parking, with food and beverage available for purchase. A limited number of suites are available. For more information, fans are encouraged to call 901-888-HOOP.

“We love our fans and give a lot of credit to them,” said Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant. “We’re thankful for our fans and we’ll continue to try and fight to get them a win each time we step on the floor. Just continue to keep doing what they are doing. We love it and we feed off of it.”

In accordance with the arena’s COVID-19 policies, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask as well as practice social distancing, including maintaining at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals while in the concourses. In addition, other FedExForum policy changes made in advance of the 2020-21 regular season will remain in effect for the postseason. This includes mobile ticketing and contactless transactions at concession stands. The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) with X-ray machines used in lieu of manual searches. There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those without bags.

