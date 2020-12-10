Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. honored for his efforts to get people to vote

“First off I want to thank you, Secretary Hargett, for taking time out of your day to come and be here with me and the Grizzlies for this honor,” Jackson Jr. said this morning after accepting the award. “I think part of the platform we have, that I have been blessed with ever since I got drafted, is that I get to make a difference in the community. Those are things that are long lasting and make a difference. Now, more than ever, voting is important and I have made that known. That has been one of my staples, something that my parents have instilled in me. ‘Your Vote Matters’ was something that I was able to contribute to this year and that was amazing. At the end of the day, this means more to me than so much. Just because it is part of the community, and I know how much everybody in Memphis cares about me, as I care about them. This is a great honor.”