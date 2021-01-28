Memphis Grizzlies return to practicing & hope to resume season quickly

The Memphis Grizzlies finally are back on a basketball court and hoping to get back to playing games.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies finally are back on a basketball court and hoping to get back to playing games.

The Grizzlies returned to practice Wednesday night after having their last five games postponed because of contact tracing within the team and the length of time they were unable to practice.

They had been allowed to do individual workouts with one coach over the past couple days, and coach Taylor Jenkins said it was great to be back.

Jenkins says all of the Grizzlies, players and staff, have handled this unique break well.