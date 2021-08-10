Memphis Grizzlies sign forward Yves Pons

Pons (6-5 ½, 206) was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team in 2021 after starting all 26 games and averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.81 blocks in 28.5 minutes as a senior at the University of Tennessee. Pons was named to the 2021 SEC All-Tournament Team and 2021 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team during his senior season with the Volunteers. As a junior, Pons was named 2019-20 SEC Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 2.35 blocks per game.