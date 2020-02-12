"I should have had a mask on" | Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant admits to being at COVID-19 "superspreader" party

While talking with reporters Wednesday, Morant admitted to be at the party Saturday in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant admitted Wednesday that he attended a weekend party dubbed a COVID-19 “superspreader” event by health officials.

The All Black Affair Party was held at In Love Club in Memphis, in a tent outside.

While talking with reporters Wednesday, Morant admitted to be at the party, and said, "I should have had a mask on throughout the party but I'm still learning all the protocols and rules the NBA laid out this year."

Video on social media showed a packed event with very few people social distancing or wearing masks.

Shelby County health officials admitted inspectors went to the club Saturday afternoon before the event began, and again at 8:00 p.m. that night, but didn't stop the party.

Club In Love announced on Facebook Wednesday Evening it will be closed for two weeks following this event.