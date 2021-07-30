Memphis Grizzlies to introduce Ziaire Williams at Friday afternoon news conference

The Grizzlies agreed in principle to acquire Williams’ draft rights from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a trade to be finalized later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are holding a news conference Friday at 3:00 p.m. to introduce the newest team member – Stanford forward Ziaire Williams.

Williams was the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Grizzlies agreed in principle to acquire Williams’ draft rights from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a trade to be finalized later.

Just a kid from the 661 living his dream in the 901🙏🏾 #GrzNxtGen https://t.co/l7YIZ6E5qN — Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) July 30, 2021

The Grizzlies were slated to pick 17th. They sent center Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 draft picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, and picks this year and next.