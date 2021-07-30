Memphis Grizzlies to introduce Ziaire Williams at Friday afternoon news conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are holding a news conference Friday at 3:00 p.m. to introduce the newest team member – Stanford forward Ziaire Williams.
Williams was the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Grizzlies agreed in principle to acquire Williams’ draft rights from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a trade to be finalized later.
The Grizzlies were slated to pick 17th. They sent center Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 draft picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, and picks this year and next.
Memphis also added Loyola’s (Maryland) Santi Aldama at No. 30 in a draft-night trade with Utah.