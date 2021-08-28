x
Memphis Grizzlies waive Rajon Rondo less than 2 weeks after trade

The Grizzlies announced the move Saturday after acquiring Rondo on Aug. 16.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo shoots a 3-pointer against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived veteran guard Rajon Rondo. 

The Grizzlies announced the move Saturday after acquiring Rondo on Aug. 16 in a deal that sent guard Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for Rondo, Patrick Beverly and center Daniel Oturu. 

Memphis traded Beverly to Minnesota on Wednesday. 

Rondo spent half of last season with the Clippers after coming from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade for Lou Williams. 

Rondo's biggest impact came on the sideline. The 35-year-old guard served as an unofficial assistant coach, bolstering his teammates with pep talks during timeouts.

