Morant layup with 1.2 seconds left lifts Grizzlies over Heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant dribbled the length of the court for a tiebreaking layup with 1.2 seconds left and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Miami Heat 89-85 to end a three-game skid.

Memphis' Kyle Anderson intercepted the inbound pass after Morant's basket, was fouled and made two free throws to end Miami's winning streak at five.

Morant, Anderson and De'Anthony Melton each scored 13 points, and Melton also had 10 rebounds and six assists.