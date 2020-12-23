New mural in downtown Memphis celebrates Grizzles star Ja Morant

The mural was done by Memphis mural artist Jamond Bullock on the side of Downtown Memphis Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, one mile from FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re traveling through downtown Memphis, check out the new mural of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant!

The mural was commissioned by Panini America, the official trading card partner of the NBA and NBPA, as it announced an extension of its partnership with Morant.

“During a spectacular rookie season, Ja quickly established himself as a bona fide star and captured the imagination of NBA fans and collectors across the globe,” said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop. “We were honored to partner with him last year but we’re even more excited about what lies ahead – not just for Ja on the court but also for our relationship. Ja represents an exciting and bright future for the NBA.”

Ja Morant himself checked out the mural and took a selfie with it.