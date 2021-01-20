NBA postpones Grizzlies & Trail Blazers game Wednesday because of COVID-19 contact tracing

The NBA said the Grizzlies will not have the league-required eight players available to proceed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA has postponed Wednesday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

The Grizzlies canceled their shootaround Wednesday morning. In a tweet, the NBA said, "Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies, the team will not have the league-required eight players available to proceed with the scheduled game against the Trail Blazers."

The Blazers and Grizzlies play again Friday. That game could also be in jeopardy, though no announcement has been made.

This will be the 16th NBA game this season that has been postponed because of the league's health and safety protocols.