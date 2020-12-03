NBA suspends season due to coronavirus concerns

NBA will use hiatus to determine next steps in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK — STATEMENT FROM NBA:

NBA TO SUSPEND SEASON FOLLOWING TONIGHT’S GAMES-

NBA Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 -NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 – The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.