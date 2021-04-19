Nuggets leave bad taste with Grizzlies, as Denver beats Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies lose double overtime thriller to Denver Nuggets.

DENVER — It takes a village to win an NBA game, but when some of the key villagers are sidelined, it makes it tougher. The Memphis Grizzlies, playing without starters Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) and Dillon Brooks (left thigh soreness), lost to the Denver Nuggets in a double overtime thriller Monday by a score of 139-137, snapping their modest two-game road winning streak.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 36 points and 12 assists. The unquestioned star of the first half was Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton, who dropped a season first-half team-best 19 points, while adding 5 rebounds and 3 assists for good measure, all off the bench. Melton finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Grayson Allen had 24 points. Former University of Memphis player Will Barton scored 28 points for the Nuggets.

The Grizzlies now sit at 29-27 on the season. Memphis’ season-long 7-game road trip continues Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.