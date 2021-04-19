x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Grizz Nation

Nuggets leave bad taste with Grizzlies, as Denver beats Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies lose double overtime thriller to Denver Nuggets.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton, right, picks up the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. pursues in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — It takes a village to win an NBA game, but when some of the key villagers are sidelined, it makes it tougher. The Memphis Grizzlies, playing without starters Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) and Dillon Brooks (left thigh soreness), lost to the Denver Nuggets in a double overtime thriller Monday by a score of 139-137, snapping their modest two-game road winning streak.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 36 points and 12 assists. The unquestioned star of the first half was Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton, who dropped a season first-half team-best 19 points, while adding 5 rebounds and 3 assists for good measure, all off the bench. Melton finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Grayson Allen had 24 points. Former University of Memphis player Will Barton scored 28 points for the Nuggets.

The Grizzlies now sit at 29-27 on the season. Memphis’ season-long 7-game road trip continues Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related Articles