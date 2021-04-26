Nuggets stay hot, burn Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies lose road game to Denver Nuggets, who won their fourth game in a row at home.

DENVER — For the first time since the dawn of the human race*, the Memphis Grizzlies entered an official NBA game with every player on their roster available. (*Note: that is an exaggeration. The NBA was not yet formed when the first human beings were on the planet.)

Even with a full complement of players available, the Memphis Grizzlies could not pull out a win Monday night, losing on the road to the Denver Nuggets 120-96. The win was Denver’s fourth in a row at home. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies in scoring with 27 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points but only managed 3 rebounds.

Memphis was down 21-18 at the end of the first quarter, thanks in part to ice-cold shooting from three-point land, going a dismal 1-11. Jaren Jackson, Jr. made the only three-pointer for the Grizzlies in the first quarter. The Grizz ended up 3-16 from beyond the arc in the first half, for a hide-your-eyes 18.8%, they finished the game 4-32 (12.5%)