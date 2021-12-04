Pacers hang on to beat Grizzlies behind LeVert, Brogdon

Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas matched his career high with 34 points and his season high with 22 rebounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Caris LeVert scored 34 points, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis fell just short of triple-doubles and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 132-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

Brogdon had 29 points, matched his season-high with 11 assists and had nine rebounds.

Sabonis finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, part of the Pacers grabbing a season-high 53 rebounds en route to their third straight victory.

Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas matched his career high with 34 points and his season high with 22 rebounds.