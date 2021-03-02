Pacers top Memphis 134-116, snap Grizzlies' 7-game streak

The Grizzlies entered with the NBA's longest active win streak and ended up a victory shy of tying the franchise record of eight straight wins.

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 32 points as the Indiana Pacers beat Memphis 134-116, snapping the Grizzlies' seven-game winning streak.

The Pacers scored a season high in points, building a double-digit lead early.

Sabonis made 11 of his first 12 shots and had a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) by halftime. He finished with 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double in 16 starts. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and Myles Turner 22 for the Pacers.