Ingram, Williamson power Pelicans past Grizzlies, 118-109

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high four blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-109 for their third straight victory.

Eric Bledsoe scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, when New Orleans trailed by seven before outscoring the Grizzlies 23-7 during the final seven minutes.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson had 29 points.

Jonas Valanciunas returned from a five-game absence because of COVID-19 protocols and scored 23 points, but that wasn't enough to prevent the Grizzlies from losing their third straight.