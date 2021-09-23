Here’s a look at what promo keepsakes are being offered for Grizzlies games this season

The Memphis Grizzlies released their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 regular season Thursday. Single game tickets go on sale Sept. 30th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have released the team’s promotional schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. It includes all new collectibles, keepsakes, and theme nights.

The Grizzlies tip-off the regular season at FedExForum on Wednesday, October 20, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will get a Beale Street Blue T-Shirt.

Throughout the season will be more theme nights and collectibles, including a Commemorative Vinyl Record for the jersey retirements of Zach Randolph on Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. the Houston Rockets and Tony Allen on Friday, Jan. 28 vs. the Utah Jazz. The records are being produced in partnership with Memphis Record Pressing.

Holiday’s are special as well. For Grizz-O-Ween, the first 10,000 fans at the Saturday, Oct. 30, game against the Miami Heat will get a Grizz Face Mask. On Friday, Nov. 26, against the Atlanta Hawks, the first 3,000 Grizzlies fans will celebrate with Jaren Jackson Jr. slides. The Grizzlies annual Holiday Game will be Monday, Dec. 20, vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder and the first 5,000 fans will get Grizzlies wrapping paper. For Grizz Year’s Eve, fans get Dillon Brooks sunglasses on Friday, Dec. 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.

And there’s more. Fans can get a Brandon Clarke Mini-Hoop Set when the team takes on the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Nov. 12. The Grizzlies Tech Suit Hoodie will be given out on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against the Golden State Warrior, and the Grizzlies Tech Suit Pants on Saturday, Jan. 29, against the Washington Wizards.