Randle, Rose lead Knicks to win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Julius Randle scored 28 points, Derrick Rose added 25, converting 11 of 15 shots and the New York Knicks held off the Memphis Grizzlies 118-104.

RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks.

Dillon Brooks scored 25 for Memphis, while rookie Desmond Bane added 22 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points for the Grizzlies.

Memphis, which trailed by as many as 17 in the second half, tried to rally in the fourth quarter and cut the New York advantage to 101-96 with 5:28 left.

Randle answered with a 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining.

But with Memphis still within five points as the game headed down the stretch, the Grizzlies received five technicals in a span of 18 seconds to spell the end.