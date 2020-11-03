Ross scores 24, Magic rally to beat Grizzlies 120-115

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terrence Ross scored 24 points, including fueling a rally with 18 points in the fourth quarter, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-115.
Michael Carter-Williams added 20 for Orlando and Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic.
Ross was 6 of 9 in the fourth quarter, including connecting on 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and rookie Ja Morant finished with 21 points each.
