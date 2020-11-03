x
Ross scores 24, Magic rally to beat Grizzlies 120-115

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 16 rebounds.
Credit: AP
Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) drives between Grizzlies guards Josh Jackson (20) and Dillon Brooks. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terrence Ross scored 24 points, including fueling a rally with 18 points in the fourth quarter, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-115.

Michael Carter-Williams added 20 for Orlando and Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic.

Ross was 6 of 9 in the fourth quarter, including connecting on 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and rookie Ja Morant finished with 21 points each.

1 / 5
AP
Magic forward James Ennis III (11) shoots between Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17). (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

