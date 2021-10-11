'Says who?' New Nike ad features Grizzlies star Ja Morant & the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Nike’s new ad? It features Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant , and shows some love for the bluff city.

Morant tweeted out the new commercial from the athletic company Tuesday, saying, “A question for all those who question your game. #SaysWho @NikeBasketball .”

Nike tweeted: "Defy expectations like @JaMorant and the city of Memphis. Whether you want to lead your team to victory, or put your city on the map, bring your vision to life by being dedicated to what moves you and ignoring those who don’t get it."