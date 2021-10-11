x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Grizz Nation

'Says who?' New Nike ad features Grizzlies star Ja Morant & the city of Memphis

As Ja Morant said, question those who question your game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Nike’s new ad? It features Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, and shows some love for the bluff city.

Morant tweeted out the new commercial from the athletic company Tuesday, saying, “A question for all those who question your game. #SaysWho @NikeBasketball.”

Nike tweeted: "Defy expectations like @JaMorant and the city of Memphis.  Whether you want to lead your team to victory, or put your city on the map, bring your vision to life by being dedicated to what moves you and ignoring those who don’t get it."

You can watch the full ad below.

Next time you come to FedExForum you might spot a new Ja Morant Nike Basketball.

Posted by Grind City Media on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Ja Morant has taken Tigers star freshman Emoni Bates under his wing