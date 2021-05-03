x
The Greek Freak strikes again, leading Milwaukee past the Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Memphis Grizzlies in a thriller at the FedExForum Thursday night.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots ahead of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greek Freak strikes again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending MVP from Greece, dominated for a nearly a triple double, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-111 win against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night at the FedExForum.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points --on 11 for 25 shooting-- and 5 assists. Dillon Brooks added 23 points while Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Morant became the first Grizzlies player to score 30+ points in consecutive games since Marc Gasol did it in three straight games in 2017. The Grizzlies were 23-24 from the free throw line.

Antetokounmpo, a 6’11” power forward in his 7th year, moved past Sidney Moncrief on the all-time scoring leader list for the Bucks. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is first with 14,211 points, and Glenn Robinson is second for the Bucks with 12,010 points.

This was the Grizzlies last game before the NBA All-Star break. The team now sits at 16-16 or the season, going 7-11 at home. Memphis’ next game is against the Washington Wizards March 10 at the FedExForum.

