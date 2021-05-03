The Greek Freak strikes again, leading Milwaukee past the Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Memphis Grizzlies in a thriller at the FedExForum Thursday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greek Freak strikes again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending MVP from Greece, dominated for a nearly a triple double, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-111 win against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night at the FedExForum.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points --on 11 for 25 shooting-- and 5 assists. Dillon Brooks added 23 points while Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Morant became the first Grizzlies player to score 30+ points in consecutive games since Marc Gasol did it in three straight games in 2017. The Grizzlies were 23-24 from the free throw line.

Antetokounmpo, a 6’11” power forward in his 7th year, moved past Sidney Moncrief on the all-time scoring leader list for the Bucks. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is first with 14,211 points, and Glenn Robinson is second for the Bucks with 12,010 points.

This was the Grizzlies last game before the NBA All-Star break. The team now sits at 16-16 or the season, going 7-11 at home. Memphis’ next game is against the Washington Wizards March 10 at the FedExForum.

The Greek Freak doing Greek Freak things. pic.twitter.com/3uom8hfRXN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 5, 2021