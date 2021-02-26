Tickets available for Grizzlies games at FedExForum

A limited number of single game tickets go on sale March 5

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES:

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES ANNOUNCE ON-SALE DATE FOR LIMITED NUMBER OF SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Single Game Tickets Go on Sale Friday, March 5, at 10 a.m.

Exclusive MVP Presale Begins Thursday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the next phase of fans returning to FedExForum this season, making a limited number of single game tickets available for purchase. With the addition of the available single game tickets, seating capacity within FedExForum will be within the 20 percent previously approved by the Shelby County Health Department. Available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives and well as direction from the NBA League Office.

Starting Friday, March 5, at 10 a.m., fans will be able to purchase a limited number of single game tickets and six-person suite nights for the second half of the Memphis Grizzlies 2020-2021 regular season. An exclusive single game ticket presale is available on Thursday, March 4, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members. Single game tickets start at just $12 and suite nights begin at $100 per person and are available for purchase by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.

The Grizzlies will play six of their first eight games of the second half at FedExForum, including a home back-to-back against Stephen Curry, James Wiseman and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20. Mike Conley returns to FedExForum with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 31. Other second half marquee matchups include two games against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, April 14, and Tuesday, May 11. Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers come to town on Wednesday, April 28. Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans return to FedExForum Monday, May 10.

Ticketed seats inside FedExForum have been appropriately spaced to allow for six feet of social distance between groups, and fans are able to purchase up to four single game tickets together per game. In accordance with its COVID-19 policies, all guests and staff at FedExForum will be expected to wear a proper face mask as well as practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals at all times.

New this season, fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, socially-distanced, six-person suite night starting as low as $100 per person. These private, single game suite nights include parking, with food and beverage available for purchase. A limited number of suites are available. For more information visit http://grizzlies.com/suites.

Fans looking to catch more Grizzlies action with greater savings can choose a 6-Game Flex Pack. The 6-game Flex Pack, which allows fans to create their own personalized pack, starts for as low as $30 per game ($180 total) and gives fans the opportunity to choose six of their favorite matchups from a select list of games. Fans can purchase 6-Game Packs by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at grizzlies.com/tickets.

Season ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now. Fans can guarantee the best seats to the best games with the purchase of a season ticket package with a $100 deposit. Each MVP 365 membership, from First Gen to Next Gen MVPs, rewards fan loyalty with all-new priority access (seat selection, building entry, playoff tickets, concert tickets, etc.), member recognition, unprecedented access and more. MVP Member benefits extend even beyond FedExForum with access to events such as Memphis in May BBQ Fest, the MVP Party, Chalk Talks and much more. For more information on season ticket packages, visit grizzlies.com/season-tickets.

Also new this season, the Memphis Grizzlies are partnering with Appetize, a leading food, beverage and retail management software company, to provide touch-free concessions ordering options for fans at FedExForum. Contactless transactions will benefit both guests and staff, as guests will have the opportunity to scan their own cards or tap to pay with services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Guests will be able to order food and beverages using Appetize’s digital ordering system via mobile phones by scanning QR code signs to instantly access the ordering website. Order status updates will be sent automatically via text message.