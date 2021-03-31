Utah Jazz charter flight heading to Memphis turns back after striking birds on takeoff

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Jazz charter flight headed to Memphis had to return to Salt Lake City after the plane struck a flock of birds on takeoff. No injuries were reported. The Jazz confirmed that its Delta charter for Wednesday’s game returned to Salt Lake City International airport shortly after takeoff. Further details were not immediately available.

The Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to play at the FedExForum Wednesday night. Utah beat Memphis in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, and own the best record in the NBA. Mike Conley, former Grizzlies star and all-time scoring leader for Memphis, now is the starting point guard for Utah.