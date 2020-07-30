Want to ‘sit’ courtside at a Memphis Grizzlies game in Orlando? Enter to win this virtual experience

Also, fans may pick up a ‘Memphis vs. Errrbody’ growl towel at the Grizz Den, while supplies last

‘MEMPHIS VS. ERRRBODY’ ON DISPLAY IN ORLANDO; OPPORTUNITIES FOR GRIZZLIES FANS TO ENGAGE LOCALLY

Fans Can Be Part of Virtual Michelob ULTRA Courtside Experience; ‘Memphis vs. Errrbody’ Growl Towels Available at the Grizz Den Beginning July 30

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they are offering fans a chance to win a Virtual Michelob ULTRA Courtside Fan Experience, where fans will have a courtside view of select Grizzlies games direct from Orlando.

Grizzlies fans can also help cheer on the Grizz as they make their playoff push by picking up a ‘Memphis vs. Errrbody’ Growl Towel at the Grizzlies Den inside FedExForum, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Direct Auto Insurance are inviting fans to sign up for the chance to be a part of the Virtual Michelob ULTRA Courtside Fan Experience, an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime, digital experience that will allow fans to appear virtually inside the arena in Orlando.

Games eligible for the experience include: Friday, Aug. 7 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder; Tuesday, Aug. 11 vs. the Boston Celtics; and Thursday, Aug. 13 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Winners of the sweepstakes will be able to share in the excitement of the game alongside other Grizzlies fans, cheer on the Grizzlies as they make their playoff push and provide the players the home-court advantage they need.

Fans can register here or go to grizzlies.com for their chance to win and reserve a place today. Space is limited and spots will go fast. Grizzlies 365 MVP members will have their own chance to watch the games via the Virtual Courtside Fan Experience. MVP’s will be receiving an email from their account executive with the opportunity to sign up and watch along with other Grizzlies season ticket holders.

Grind City fans can also gear up to cheer on the Grizzlies by picking up their own ‘Memphis vs. Errrbody’ Growl Towel beginning July 30 at the Grizz Den inside FedExForum, while supplies last.

The Grizz Den is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grizzlies Season Ticket Members will have a dedicated, drive-thru pickup window as part of the MVP 365 ‘Memphis vs Errrbody’ Growl Towel Pick-Up, presented by Gold Strike – An MGM Resort.

As part of the restart, and to enhance the broadcasts for fans, more than 30 cameras will be positioned close to the court and showcase never before seen camera angles during NBA games. Microphones around the court will enhance the viewers experience by bringing them the sounds they are accustomed to when watching Grizzlies games inside FedExForum. Presenting Match Up Partners for each of the eight seeding games, which air on FOX Sports Southeast and also available on the FOX Sports GO app, are as follows:

DATE OPPONENT PRESENTING MATCH UP PARTNERS

Friday, July 31 Portland Pinnacle Financial Partners

Sunday, Aug. 2 San Antonio American Home Shield

Monday, Aug. 3 New Orleans International Paper

Wednesday, Aug. 5 Utah Campbell Clinic

Friday, Aug. 7 Oklahoma City Bass Pro Shops

Sunday, Aug. 9 Toronto BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Tuesday, Aug. 11 Boston Terminix

Thursday, Aug. 13 Milwaukee Ford & your Mid-South Ford Dealers