James Wiseman becomes yet another Memphis Tiger to be selected as a top 10 pick in the NBA draft

The Memphis Tigers basketball program is in the national spotlight once again, as former star player James Wiseman is selected in the 1st round of the 2020 NBA draft

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — His career with the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team lasted only three games, but now James Wiseman’s career in the NBA is about to start.

Wiseman, a 7’1” athletic center, was selected by the Golden State Warriors as the second overall pick in the National Basketball Association’s 2020 draft Wednesday night. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the picks from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

Wiseman was considered a possible No. 1 overall draft pick before he ever played in college. Last year's top-ranked college recruit played just three games with the Tigers due to NCAA eligibility issues. He showed glimpses of his potential in scoring, rebounding and protecting the rim.

In the three games he played for the Tigers, Wiseman averaged a double-double of 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds. He scored a season-high 28 points in the Tigers' opening game, a home victory over South Carolina State.

Wiseman now will be added to this list of Memphis’ highest NBA draft picks:

#1 Derrick Rose (Bulls) 2008

#3 Penny Hardaway (Warriors traded to Orlando) 1993

#4 Tyreke Evans (Kings) 2009

#4 Win Wilfong (St. Louis Hawks) 1957

#5 Wayne Yates (LA Lakers) 1961

#6 Dajuan Wagner (Cavaliers) 2002

#6 William Bedford (Suns) 1986

#7 Lorenzen Wright (LA Clippers) 1996

The Start of Something Special.



Watch the 2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm TONIGHT at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN!https://t.co/yaHXzqwnb8 pic.twitter.com/RB2uUS73gc — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2020

Been excited all day! Once I know where I’m going, @Verizon will help me connect with the people who got me here! If y’all were me, who would you call first? #draftday #ad pic.twitter.com/XF1ArwcZX9 — James Wiseman (@BigTicket_JW) November 18, 2020