Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler selected 38th overall in NBA Draft by San Antonio Spurs, traded to Memphis Grizzlies

Chandler fell to the second round, but will get to play for his hometown Grizzlies following the trade.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler had to wait a little longer than expected in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night, but he will get to play for his hometown Memphis Grizzlies after the Spurs traded him to Memphis.

Chandler was projected by many to be selected later in the first round, but fell to the 38th pick in a somewhat surprising turn of events. In an even more surprising turn of events, Chandler still wound up going to the Grizzlies, where many people expected Chandler to be drafted anyway.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweets about Chandler often, and now the two will get to play together.

He is the third Tennessee freshman in a row to be drafted after Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were first-round selections in 2021.

Chandler averaged more points per game than either of those players, and the Memphis native made a huge impact in his lone season with the Vols. Chandler led Tennessee with 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

@KChandler_1 let's gooooo la brudda 🎥🐻🙌🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 24, 2022

Sources: San Antonio will pick Kennedy Chandler at No. 38 and trade him to Memphis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022