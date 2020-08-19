Lakers vs Trail Blazers series could prove to be historic

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — “If we can limit dame and we can limit the others at the same time, we're going to have a great chance to win, so I never really felt like it's a one or the other thing, let one guy get 60, and keep the other guys at bay, or the other way around, you know, we want to try to stop everything," said Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.
Game three in the first-round of the Western Conference series will be one to watch for the Los Angeles and Portland Trail Blazers, and you'll see it right here on Local 24 this weekend.
Experts say getting past the Lakers will not only be tough but historic. Only five number 8 seeds have defeated a number one since 1984. We are your TV ticket. Tipoff is Saturday at 7pm.