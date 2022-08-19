Get ready for the grit & grind at the 901 Day Grizz Bash

The fun takes place Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the plaza outside FedExForum in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 901 Day is fast approaching, and the Memphis Grizzlies are ready to celebrate the city and the start of the 2022-23 season with the 901 Day Grizz Bash.

The fun takes place Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the plaza outside FedExForum in downtown Memphis. There will be music, food trucks, SneakFest, a market featuring local Black artists and makers, and more.

It’s free to enjoy and parking will be available in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage at no charge to those who attend.

Music includes the 901 Day Concert with hip hop duo 8Ball & MJG, Memphis based rappers Big Boogie and Duke Deuce and the Royal Studios House Band. There will also be music from DJ Mic Tee, a Wrestlin’ Throwdown featuring Mads Krugger, The GunShow, Dustin Starr and more, and a Jookin’ Battle Championship. Those hoping to compete in the Jookin’ contestfor the $500 prize must pre-qualify in Sunday, Aug. 28 at Tasche Social Gallery (1730 Lamar Avenue). Learn more at https://fb.me/e/1IWFnZVWr.