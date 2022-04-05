New beer ‘Dark NinJA Rises’ celebrates Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant

Beale St. Brewing Company announced the new beer ‘Dark NinJA Rises’ is now available. The brewer calls it an ‘electrifying’ IPA that may bring to mind gummy bears.

“DARK NinJA RISES – WEST COAST ALL-STAR IPA is a complex India Pale Ale that was born in the dark. With Eureka, Sultana, and Talus hops, this generously hopped ale has a huge flavor profile. Notes of dark stone fruits, followed by pineapple, grapefruit, dried roses, are highlighted by tropical fruits, pine, and sage. Similar to our city’s star, the hop profile of this IPA truly shines. The crisp and clean grain build, coupled with a touch a sweetness, blends to create the perfectly balance beer. We hope you enjoy this electrifying IPA,” said the company in a news release.