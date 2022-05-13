x
Memphis Grizzlies

It was a Ja dropping moment - now it's immortalized as a cocktail

One big playoff series play has been immortalized in cocktail form at El Mero Taco in Cordova.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you've been following the Memphis Grizzlies playoff run, you may remember Ja Morant's massive dunk on the Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley.

Now you can re-live every Ja dropping moment one sip at a time. The play has been immortalized in cocktail form at El Mero Taco in Cordova.

“It took a couple of tries and we finally found something that worked just right,” said Nichole Roberts Creator of the Ja 12. “It wasn’t too sweet but it’s got a little bit of spice to it. So it’s kind of a good drink for it, cause Ja's got some spice to him.”

The drink is called the Ja-12 and it's made with tequila, which we have learned in Ja's drink of choice, especially when he's shopping for jewelry or flying on a private jet.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second half during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

