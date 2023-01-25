Danny Green looks to play February 1 for first time with Memphis Grizzlies

The three-time NBA champion is targeting Wednesday's game against the Trailblazers to get back on the court. This would be his first game back since May 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danny Green said he's looking to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time Wednesday, February 1 against the Portland Trailblazers.

Green made the statement on his podcast, "Inside the Green Room," Wednesday, January 25. The 35-year-old guard has been out since May 2022, when he went down with tears to the anterior and lateral ligaments in his left knee during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We’ve gotten a lot of five-on-five runs in, and I’ve been having fun doing it,” Green said. “Rehab sucks and the process is a pain in the a--. But I think there is some joy and excitement to be able to feel normal..."

The 14-year veteran is known for his 3-and-D play, guarding the perimeter well and shooting 39.9% from three in his career.

Green is a three-time NBA champion with the Spurs (2014), Raptors (2019) and Lakers (2020).

Green made it clear, he's excited to get back to playing, especially with this young Grizzlies team.

"I think it's easier with the group that I have. This team, this organization they play the right way. You get open looks, so all you got to do is take your time and just shoot the ball when you're open."

"I've envisioned my first basket. It probably will be a three, but knowing me it's probably something random," Green said, noting his first bucket in the league was an offensive putback.

Last season, Green averaged 5.9 points per game on 39.4% shooting. He also averages a steal per game across his career.