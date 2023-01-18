Dillon Brooks' big block gives Grizzlies 11th straight win over Cavaliers

Steven Adams drove home the game-winning basket from Ja Morant as time was winding down. Dillon Brooks then brought FedExForum to its feet.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies tied their franchise-record 11-game win streak - just set in 2021-2022 - with dramatic fashion, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 at the FedExForum Wednesday.

The Cavaliers started the game up 13-3 on the Grizzlies, but a second-quarter comeback saw both teams battling out a close game the rest of the way.

It all came down to the final 27 seconds, as the Cavs, holding a one-point lead, got a five-second violation for failing to inbound the ball on their own side of the court. The Grizzlies took over, and with 16.6 seconds left, Steven Adams played hero, driving home a missed layup by Ja Morant to give the Grizzlies a one-point lead.

That lead was all they would need, as the Cavs' last-chance shot by point guard Darius Garland was blocked by Dillon Brooks from beyond the three-point line.

That block got the FedExForum crowd in a frenzy as the team celebrated their 11th-straight win, the hottest team in the NBA and tied for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Ja Morant had 24 points along with eight assists for the Grizzlies, while Desmond Bane led in scoring with 25 points, with all of his points coming in the last three quarters.

Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama all posted double-figures, with 13, 15 and 16 points, respectively. Adams also added nine rebounds, including the game-winning play with 16 seconds left.

Garland led the Cavaliers in scoring with 24 points.