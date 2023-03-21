Dillon Brooks suspended after picking up league-leading 18th technical foul

Brooks picked up the foul after taunting the Dallas Mavericks bench in the third quarter of their 112-108 win Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks, the most outspoken member of the Memphis Grizzlies, extended his lead over the league in one particular statistical category Monday, and it's going to cost him a one-game suspension.

Tuesday, the NBA announced Brooks will sit out the Grizzlies' game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday after he picked up his league-leading 18th technical foul of the 2022-2023 season, doing so when he taunted the Dallas Mavericks bench during their game Monday.

After a dunk over a Dallas Mavericks defender, Brooks waved his fists in the air back and forth in the direction of the Mavericks bench.

When asked about it, Brooks explained the celebration was directed at Mavericks forward Theo Pinson.

"I just want to let him know, he's a cheerleader," Brooks said. "Same class, I grew up watching him play. He was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead."

According to NBA rules, players are automatically suspended after picking up their 16th technical foul in a year, and suspended another game for each two picked up afterwards.

Brooks was previously suspended on March 4 for his 16th technical, which he served the next day, sitting out the Grizzlies' game against the L.A. Clippers.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/SPZjl8ej43 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 21, 2023

He was also suspended one game on February 3 after an incident in which he punched Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.