ESPN: Dillon Brooks reportedly will not come back to the Grizzlies next year 'under any circumstances'

ESPN reports the Grizzlies' front office will not re-sign Brooks, the longest-tenured player on the team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a disappointing end to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly moving on from outspoken combo guard Dillon Brooks.

ESPN reported the Grizzlies will not re-sign Brooks, who is an unrestricted free agent once the season ends.

Brooks struggled during the Grizzlies' first-round loss to the L.A. Lakers, shooting just 31.2% from the field, all while causing controversy with his words following their Game 2 victory.

"I poke bears," Brooks said of LeBron James after Game 2. "He's old...I don't give respect until you put 40 [points] on me."

Brooks was also fined $25,000 by the league for not making himself available to the media following Game 4 and Game 6 losses.

While the Grizzlies' front office did not address Brooks' future with the team during exit interviews Sunday, they did point to a new direction for the team next season.

"There were definitely some self-created distractions in this series and along the way," Grizzlies Executive Vice President Zach Kleiman said. "We're going to take a different approach as it pertains to that next season."

"It's not about talking the talk and walking the walk," Taylor Jenkins added. "It's about walking the walk and walking the walk."

The Grizzlies have serious decisions to make this offseason. The team's No. 1 priority will be signing Desmond Bane to his rookie extension this summer.

Kleiman had very little interest in speaking about Dillon Brooks, an unrestricted free agent.

"I'll hit on DB another day," he said, without ruling out a potential reunion. "Nothing I can comment on for now with him going into free agency."