Draymond Green may have cooked on his podcast, but the Grizzlies cooked the Warriors 131-110

Memphis Grizzlies snapped their three-game losing streak with a 131-110 win over the Golden State.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After what can only be described as a low point for the Memphis Grizzlies' season this week, with one starter going out for the year with an achilles tear another seeing extended time on the injured list, and their superstar the center of negative attention after a lapse of judgement, the team managed to salvage one high note Thursday, trouncing the Golden State Warriors 131-110 at the FedExForum.

The reigning NBA champions did not lead at any point, playing in their first game on Beale Street since eliminating the Grizzlies last postseason.

Memphis sprinted out to a 21-8 lead thanks to five three-pointers in the opening 4:18 of the game. They finished with 18 triples for the game, tied for their second-most made-threes this season.

Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 points and nine rebounds.

The dominant win came just a day after Warriors star Draymond Green spent more than two minutes trash-talking the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks.

The Grizzlies played their third game without Ja Morant, the star guard who is away from the team after posting a video last weekend in which he appeared to be displaying a gun at a Denver-area strip club. The Grizzlies have announced Morant will miss at least the next three games. The earliest he can return is Friday, March 17 against the Spurs.

Demond Bane also had 21 points for Memphis.

Stephen Curry had 29 points and seven rebounds for Golden State. Jordan Poole had 22 points, Draymond Green added 16 points and seven assists and Klay Thompson had 14 points.