Grizzlies announce 2022 NBA Summer League schedule | where to find tickets

The Memphis Grizzlies will be playing at least four games in Las Vegas this summer.

NEW YORK — The NBA announced Monday that the Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Grizzlies Summer League Schedule:

Saturday, July 9 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Tuesday, July 12 vs. Brooklyn Nets 5:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thursday July 14 vs. Boston Celtics 2:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

The Grizzlies’ summer league roster and coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

The NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each.

After every team plays four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

All 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Games will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Tickets for NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 are on sale now, ranging from $40 for general admission to $150 for reserved seats.