Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies announce 2022 NBA Summer League schedule | where to find tickets

The Memphis Grizzlies will be playing at least four games in Las Vegas this summer.
Memphis Grizzlies react from the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

NEW YORK — The NBA announced Monday that the Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. 

The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Grizzlies Summer League Schedule:

  • Saturday, July 9 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
  • Sunday, July 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
  • Tuesday, July 12 vs. Brooklyn Nets 5:00 p.m. (NBA TV)
  • Thursday July 14 vs. Boston Celtics 2:30 p.m. (NBA TV) 

The Grizzlies’ summer league roster and coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

The NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. 

After every team plays four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. 

The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

All 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Games will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. 

Tickets for NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 are on sale now, ranging from $40 for general admission to $150 for reserved seats.

Fans can purchase tickets here.

