Grizzlies guard Danny Green takes major step toward return

The three-time champ cleared a major hurdle this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies guard Danny Green participated in his first five-on-five practice this week since tearing his ACL last year. When it comes to Green’s rehab process with the Grizzlies, everything is coming together exactly the way the front office envisioned.

They knew the three-time champ would spend a large chunk of the season on the bench while working his way back, but they had a plan.

“He’s ingratiated himself since the summertime … he’s been involved with everything we’ve done as a team,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said. “That’s something we talked about from the outset. If this plan’s going to go the way we hope it goes … we have to do it right from the outset even though you’re not playing.”

While Green is still in the process of working himself back onto the floor, Jenkins made it clear that his fit with the team in the locker room should make it easier for him to develop chemistry with the Grizzlies core on the court once he’s healthy.

His three-point shooting and championship experience could be a big plus for the Grizzlies down the stretch.

For his part, Green has followed through on the initial plan and Jenkins has said he’s been a perfect fit in the locker room.

"His personality — the vibe that we have with our team — he's fit in great with that," Jenkins said. "We know the skillset ... the biggest thing is the personality fit, which has been an A+."

Green played in his first five-on-five practice, but before that he was doing one-on-one drills and had been playing three-on-three for a couple of weeks.

Jenkins said Green has been responding well and the fact he’s on track with his rehab is very encouraging.

Jenkins said Green looked like he's still trying to find his legs during the five-on-five practice, which is to be expected for anyone coming off a serious knee injury.

While Green is still working on his conditioning, Jenkins said that he’s shown confidence in his knee, and that it has responded well so far.