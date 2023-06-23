Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman says Morant must 'prove it,' change behavior

Zach Kleiman says Morant's actions must be louder than his words when it comes to rehabbing his behavior and and rejoining the team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies fans are certainly excited about the addition of Marcus Smart in the trade right before Thursday’s NBA draft.

Still, when media talked to Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman, it wasn’t what he had to say about new additions to the Grizzlies in Smart or draft picks that were arguably the most interesting takeaways — it’s what he had to say about Ja Morant.

Thursday was the first opportunity to hear from the Grizzlies since the NBA announced Morant’s 25-game suspension the week before. Kleiman said he believes the punishment fits the crime.

"We're certainly disappointed with the behavior that that transpired as we got into the offseason," Kleiman said. "I think the discipline from the NBA, I think it was appropriate."

Kleiman made it clear the Grizzlies continue to support Morant as he begins —again — to rehab his image and gain trust on multiple fronts but that Morant’s actions must speak louder than his words.

"I think he's taken some steps but at this point, honestly, it's doesn't matter until he follows through on it," Kleiman said. "[I] couldn't care less about words. Ja has to prove it."

The Grizzlies GM said that Morant is still "thrilled" to be in Memphis, and the relationship between the Grizzlies and their star isn’t strained. As for the Wednesday night’s trade, there wasn't much he could say until it was finalized.

The trade, which became official Friday, brings guard Marcus Smart over from Boston. It also sent the Grizzlies 2023 first round pick and a Grizzlies controlled Golden State Warriors 2024 first round pick to the Celtics, while sending Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards. The Wizards Kristaps Porzingis also heads to Boston.

Goodbyes are hard.

But the future is exciting. pic.twitter.com/hULgrVXkmi — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) June 23, 2023

Smart is a player that fits the mold of the Grit and Grind era of Grizzlies past. If Kleiman could have said something about it...

"Anytime you can add an individual to your group that's battle tested, and is a very proven winning impact, not just a contributor but a real driver of winning, I think you always seek out players like that," Kleiman said.