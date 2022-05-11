Kickoff Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Game 5 with the plaza party

The Warriors lead the 2nd round playoff series with a 3-1 lead. Game 5 will be intense, as the Grizzlies will fight for a win.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies tip off Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference 2nd Round playoff series against the San Fransico Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m. at the FedEx Forum.

The Grizzlies lost a frustrating Game 4 Saturday in San Francisco, 101-98, in which Ja Morant did not play. The Grizzlies struggled with offensive scoring, with multiple players making several missed shots.

Morant suffers from a knee injury that he believes occurred after he was fouled by Warriors guard Jordan Poole in Game 3.

The playback footage showed that Poole yanked Morant's knee with one hand while pressing his back with the other in an attempt to steal the ball.

The Grizzlies said that Morant is likely to be out for the rest of the playoff season after an MRI revealed that he has a bruised bone on his right knee.

The Warriors lead the 2nd round playoff series with a 3-1 lead. Game 5 will be intense, as the Grizzlies will fight for a win.

Pregame and in-game festivities

The Grizzlies said they are hosting another Playoff Plaza Party at 6:30 p.m., two hours before game time at the FedEx Forum Plaza.

As before, live pre and postgame music will be performed by Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band. In addition, fans can enjoy face painters, balloon artists, photo booths and more.

Fans are encouraged to show off their best gameday outfits in front of the new mural on the FedEx Forum Plaza, created by local muralist Brandon Marshall.

The party extends onto Beale Street, where fans can find the Grizzline for pregame performances.

Fans can also visit the Grizzlies Den at FedEx Forum to check out the latest Grizzlies attire including all new hats, hoodies and playoff gear.

Where you can watch the game