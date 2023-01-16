Grizzlies “Honor King” on MLK Day with 10th straight win

The team rocked some new warm up shirts with a very clear message.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies took the floor pregame in some new warm-up shirts that had a clear message: Honor King.

“I think it’s a cry to action that every single day for 365 days, how can people go out there and serve? That’s the thing that stands out to me,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game against the Suns. “I serve obviously, not just as a basketball coach, but also a member of this community to make this world a better place, and that’s what MLK stood for, and that’s what we’ve got to do to honor today and remember and push forward.”

The significance of playing in Memphis on Martin Luther King Day wasn’t lost on any of the Grizzlies players either.

Ja Morant helped lead the Grizzlies to their 10th straight win and finished the night with 29 points and five three pointers. He reflected on the importance of playing on Martin Luther King Day postgame.

“It was something we were happy about and preached about in the locker room,” Morant said. “You can see across the city how much everybody embraces this day.”

On the court, the Grizzlies turned in another dominant showing. After a close first half, the Grizzlies pulled away in the third, outscoring the Suns 39-23. They ended up winning 136-106.

Desmond Bane put in another impressive performance despite his lingering toe injury. He finished with 28 points on 10-12 shooting from the field.

Bane told reporters he’s proud to be a member of the Grizzlies, especially on this day.

“It’s an honor just to be able to play on this day,” Bane said. “It’s something the city embraces, and our whole nation really embraces this day. I’m thankful that I get to play on this day in a Memphis jersey.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished the game with a rare zero fouls, while still being a threat on both sides of the ball. He finished with 18 points and six blocked shots.