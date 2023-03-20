Grizzlies 'hopeful' to have Ja Morant back as soon as Wednesday

Morant has been away from the team since March 4.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies could have their star point guard back as soon as Wednesday, according to Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Ja Morant’s eight-game suspension ended Saturday after the Grizzlies win against the Warriors.

“He’s going to be a part of practice tomorrow and then obviously hopeful for Wednesday,” Jenkins said before Monday’s game against the Mavericks. “[It was a] good first day back. [We're] excited to have him back with the team.”

Morant rejoined the team Monday and Jenkins said he addressed the team before Monday night’s game.

Jenkins also said they’re excited to start the reintegration process.

“What the group has done since his absence has been phenomenal,” Jenkins said. “I think it’s going to be a seamless reintegration. We know how important he is to us. He knows how important his teammates are to him.”