Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies sign John Konchar to 3-year, $19 million contract extension, ESPN reports

The deal keeps the Grizzlies' guard in Memphis through the 2026-2027 season.
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) shootsover Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and guard John Konchar have agreed to a 3-year, $19 million contract extension, according to ESPN. 

The deal will keep Konchar, who has two years left on his current contract, in Memphis through the 2026-2027 season, and brings his career earnings to $30 million.

Konchar, who joined the Grizzlies as an undrafted free agent from Purdue-Ft. Wayne University prior to the 2019-2020 season, is a career 52.2% shooter who has averaged 15.3 minutes played per game in his three-year career. 

The 6'5" guard played crucial minutes during times when Ja Morant was injured, including posting 17 points in the Grizzlies' record 152-79 win over Oklahoma City in December. 

Konchar played 72 games and started seven during the 2021-2022 season, both career highs, and averaged 4.8 points per game while posting 4.6 total rebounds per game, also career highs. 

