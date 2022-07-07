Grizzlies sign John Konchar to 3-year, $19 million contract extension, ESPN reports

The deal keeps the Grizzlies' guard in Memphis through the 2026-2027 season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and guard John Konchar have agreed to a 3-year, $19 million contract extension, according to ESPN.

The deal will keep Konchar, who has two years left on his current contract, in Memphis through the 2026-2027 season, and brings his career earnings to $30 million.

Konchar, who joined the Grizzlies as an undrafted free agent from Purdue-Ft. Wayne University prior to the 2019-2020 season, is a career 52.2% shooter who has averaged 15.3 minutes played per game in his three-year career.

The 6'5" guard played crucial minutes during times when Ja Morant was injured, including posting 17 points in the Grizzlies' record 152-79 win over Oklahoma City in December.

