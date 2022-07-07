Grizzlies sign John Konchar to 3-year, $19 million contract extension, ESPN reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and guard John Konchar have agreed to a 3-year, $19 million contract extension, according to ESPN.
The deal will keep Konchar, who has two years left on his current contract, in Memphis through the 2026-2027 season, and brings his career earnings to $30 million.
Konchar, who joined the Grizzlies as an undrafted free agent from Purdue-Ft. Wayne University prior to the 2019-2020 season, is a career 52.2% shooter who has averaged 15.3 minutes played per game in his three-year career.
The 6'5" guard played crucial minutes during times when Ja Morant was injured, including posting 17 points in the Grizzlies' record 152-79 win over Oklahoma City in December.
Konchar played 72 games and started seven during the 2021-2022 season, both career highs, and averaged 4.8 points per game while posting 4.6 total rebounds per game, also career highs.
RELATED: 3 trade packages that could bring Kevin Durant to the Grizzlies, and why Memphis won't make it happen