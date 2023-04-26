Grizzlies thump Lakers 116-99 in Game 5 behind big games from Ja, Desmond Bane

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane both recorded 30 point, 10 rebound games. The series heads back to Los Angeles Friday with the Lakers leading 3-2.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After an explosive first half, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were in cruise control in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the L.A. Lakers, until a third-quarter surge saw their lead evaporate to just one point.

What followed next was a resounding 28-8 run from the Grizzlies heading into the fourth quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game and netting the Grizzlies a much-needed 116-99 win.

Ja Morant scored 31 points and added 10 rebounds, while Desmond Bane recorded his own 30-point, 10-rebound game, leading the team with 33 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added his own double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The game looked well in hand after the opening quarter when the Grizzlies launched ahead to a 38-24 lead.

A 61-52 halftime lead quickly evaporated at the start of the third, with the Lakers going on a sustained run led by Anthony Davis, who topped the Lakers in scoring with 31 points.

A pair of Lebron James free throws made the game 75-74 Grizzlies with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter. That's when the Grizzlies pulled away for good, behind timely three-point shooting from none other than Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

Many were questioning Morant's and the team's maturity and resiliency after he refused to speak with the media following the Game 4 loss in L.A., and he sent a resounding statement leading the team's late third quarter explosion.