Grizzlies' Luke Kennard listed questionable for Game 6 Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies might have to play Game 6 of their first round playoff series against the L.A. Lakers Friday without one of their most prolific perimeter shooters.
The Grizzlies listed Luke Kennard questionable Thursday ahead of Friday's Game 6 in Los Angeles.
Kennard injured his shoulder in Wednesday's Game 5 win, where he scored six points on two three-point shots before exiting the game early in the second half.
The Grizzlies' shooting guard was their key trade deadline acquisition, coming over from the L.A. Clippers and re-vamping their three-point shooting.
Kennard was second in the NBA with a 49.4% three-point shot percentage in 2022-2023.
If he misses Game 6, it would add to a list of important absences from the Grizzlies' active roster for the playoff series. Steven Adams was initially believed to be on his way back from a knee injury for the Grizzlies' playoff run, before the team shut him down prior to the end of the season.
Jake LaRavia is also out for Game 6 with calf soreness.
The Grizzlies look to win on the road to extend the series to Game 7 in Memphis. They're also seeking to become the first team ever to beat a Lebron James-led squad after trailing 3-1 in the series.