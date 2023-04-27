x
Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies' Luke Kennard listed questionable for Game 6 Friday

The Grizzlies' key trade deadline pickup injured his shoulder in their Game 5 win over the L.A. Lakers.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies might have to play Game 6 of their first round playoff series against the L.A. Lakers Friday without one of their most prolific perimeter shooters. 

The Grizzlies listed Luke Kennard questionable Thursday ahead of Friday's Game 6 in Los Angeles.

Kennard injured his shoulder in Wednesday's Game 5 win, where he scored six points on two three-point shots before exiting the game early in the second half. 

The Grizzlies' shooting guard was their key trade deadline acquisition, coming over from the L.A. Clippers and re-vamping their three-point shooting.

Kennard was second in the NBA with a 49.4% three-point shot percentage in 2022-2023. 

If he misses Game 6, it would add to a list of important absences from the Grizzlies' active roster for the playoff series. Steven Adams was initially believed to be on his way back from a knee injury for the Grizzlies' playoff run, before the team shut him down prior to the end of the season.

Jake LaRavia is also out for Game 6 with calf soreness.

The Grizzlies look to win on the road to extend the series to Game 7 in Memphis. They're also seeking to become the first team ever to beat a Lebron James-led squad after trailing 3-1 in the series.

