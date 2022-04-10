Grizzlies will rest most starters against Celtics; Desmond Bane 'questionable'

Ahead of the last game of the regular season against the Boston Celtics, the Grizzlies announced most of their starters will be sitting the game out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the NBA Western Conference's 2nd seed locked up, and a franchise record-tying 56 wins on the season, the Memphis Grizzlies announced Sunday they will be resting most of their starters for the regular season finale against the Boston Celtics.

The team announced via Twitter that Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks are "out" for the game with soreness, while fifth starter Desmond Bane is listed as "questionable" with left foot soreness.

Key bench scorer Tyus Jones will also miss the final game of the year.

The Grizzlies enter the game looking to keep their 10-game home winning streak alive, and have the chance to set a new franchise high for wins on the year with 57.

The Celtics currently hold the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference. With a win against the Grizzlies, and losses by both Milwaukee and Philadelphia Sunday, they would claim the #2 seed.

A Celtics loss would see them fall to the #4 seed in the tightly-contested East.

The Grizzlies already have the West's #2 seed locked up, as well as the Southwest Division championship, and await the winner of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament for their first round matchup.

Memphis tied the franchise record for wins on the season with their 56th Saturday thanks to 21 points and nine assists from Ja Morant in his return from injury, and 23 points from Dillon Brooks, in a 141-114 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The team also set a franchise record in the game, scoring 55 points in a single quarter against the Pelicans.