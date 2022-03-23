Grizzlies shine in primetime without their star; beat the Nets 132-120

FedExForum was rocking as the Grizzlies pulled away late from the Nets despite Ja Morant missing his second straight game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies looked like a force to be reckoned with Wednesday, as they beat the Brooklyn Nets 132-120 in front of a sold-out FedEx Forum and a primetime ESPN audience.

The game was a full team effort; Desmond Bane scored 23 points with five assists, and De'Anthony Melton added 23 points from the bench as both Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke chimed in with double-doubles.

Desmond Bane was mobbed by his teammates in the postgame interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, showing off the team spirit that has propelled them all season to a national audience, just after becoming the second team in the NBA so far to reach 50 wins.

.@malika_andrews had to wait to speak with Desmond Bane after the Grizzlies' big win vs. the Nets 😂 pic.twitter.com/VXDdXBGVcr — ESPN (@espn) March 24, 2022

The second straight game without Ja Morant was also the second straight win for the Grizzlies without their superstar.

Ja has sat out the last two games due to right knee soreness.

The Grizzlies pulled ahead in the first half, leading the Nets by 14 at halftime.

Brooklyn came storming back, thanks in large part to monster performances from their star duo in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The game was a culmination of an entire day of Memphis in the national spotlight; ESPN's "Memphis Grizzlies All-Access" showed off the best of the Bluff City to a nationwide audience.

Highlights of the day included the "NBA Countdown" pre-game show and "NBA Today" at the FedEx Forum, "Day in the Life" content with a Grizzlies player, film session access, multiple mic'd up players from the game, player walk and talk, weight room access and several talk-backs on ESPN platforms with Grizzlies players, coaches and personnel.