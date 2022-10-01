Grizzlies' Steven Adams signed to multi-year contract extension

Adams averaged 6.9 points and 10 rebounds last season with the Grizzlies.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have opted to keep bearded big man Steven Adams on the team with a multi-year contract extension, according to a press release.

The @memgrizz today announced that the team has signed Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/k4Au4pNBGC — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 1, 2022

Adams, who averaged 6.9 points and 10 rebounds last season with the Grizzlies, originally was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the team. Single-season franchise records (set by Zach Randolph during the 2009-10 season) were broken by Adams as he achieved 349 total offensive rebounds and 4.6 offensive rebounds per game, according to the release.

The Grizzlies also achieved the first division title in it's franchise history last season with the Southwest Division Championship.

Terms of Adams' deal with the Grizzlies were not disclosed "per team policy," the release stated.

Adams is a New Zealand native who played at the University of Pittsburgh before being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013.

Adams currently holds the eighth-highest field goal percentage in NBA history at .587, according to the release.

As for talk of players who either will or won't be on the court soon, one of the biggest questions entering the year is how the team adjusts without Jaren Jackson Jr.—at least for the foreseeable future.

Jackson injured his foot over the summer, and the timeline for return is four to six months. Jackson hinted on Instagram, and at media day (Sept. 26), that he could be back sooner.

"Opening night? Probably not likely," Jackson said about a possible day one return. "But I mean you’ll see, you’ll like it. You’ll like it."

As for the full fan experience, new bars with local ties like Old Dominick's, Slim and Husky's Pizza, and Zandria's Desert Boutiques can now be found around the FedEx Forum.

Operation lounge areas, including the Caesars Sports Book Lounge, the WKD Hang Suite for post-game and an open area, overlooking the game on one end, the downtown Memphis on the other sponsored by U.S. Steel can also be found on different levels of the Forum.