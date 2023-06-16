The Grizzlies can still win without Ja Morant, but playoffs might not be a guarantee

Morant was suspended 25 games for conduct detrimental to the NBA, after his latest incident on Instagram Live with a gun.

It could seem like the suspension immediately takes the Memphis Grizzlies out of playoff contention, but if Memphis has proved anything over the past two years, it's that they can win without their star.

The Grizzlies are 33-17 without Ja Morant since the start of the 2021-2022 season, the bulk of those wins coming in that season when the team posted a 21-7 mark without their star.

That record regressed to a more pedestrian 12-10 in 2022-2023, although Memphis still proved a resilient team without him, mostly thanks to their roster depth in key areas.

Tyus Jones, widely considered one of the best non-starters in the league, was key for the Grizzlies without Ja, and will return for the 2023-2024 season. He's in line for the starting point guard role without Morant and will need to continue his stellar play without him.

Steven Adams, the team's top rebounder when he's healthy, is also set to make a return in 2023-2024, and will be an impactful presence in the front court.

With Ja Morant out, most of the Grizzlies' success will hinge upon the play of their young core, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. If these two franchise cornerstones can continue their dynamic play, the Grizzlies will very much find themselves in contention for a playoff spot.

However, these Memphis Grizzlies have never been without their star for this length of time, and he won't be on the sidelines to support them. It's also unknown if Morant can play out the entire season healthy, something he hasn't been able to do since his pandemic-shortened rookie season, when he played in 67 of 72 games.