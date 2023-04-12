NBA creates potential schedule conflict between the Grizzlies vs. Lakers playoff game and a Lizzo concert at FedExForum

There's currently no word on possible contingency plans for either event, but it's likely the potential Game 5 on April 26 does not change.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While there's major excitement surrounding the Memphis Grizzlies as they get set to host the L.A. Lakers for their first-round NBA Western Conference playoffs matchup Sunday, there's also a potential major conflict in the schedule.

Wednesday, the NBA released their full first-round playoff schedule, with the Grizzlies and Lakers squaring off Sunday in Memphis for Game 1.

Unless either side wins in a four-game sweep, a fifth game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at FedExForum. However, that's the same day four-time GRAMMY Award-winning Hip-Hop star Lizzo is scheduled to bring her North American The Special 2our tour to the FedExForum.

Lizzo announced the Memphis concert back in November, 2022, and tickets went on sale to the general public that same month.

The Memphis stop is one of 17 cities Lizzo will be stopping in as part of the tour in 2023.

We've reached out to both Lizzo and the Grizzlies to see if any contingency plans are in place, and will update once we've heard back.